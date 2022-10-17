How you can help shape policing across Great Yarmouth

Police priorities will be set at the Great Yarmouth meeting - Credit: Archant © 2005

People in Great Yarmouth and its surrounding villages have a final public chance to help shape police priorities in their communities this year.

Great Yarmouth Police is holding a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting for the town and surrounding beat patches in December.

It will be held on Thursday, December 8 between 7pm and 8pm at Smudgers Bar in Sandown Road.

As well as the two Great Yarmouth beat patches, it will cover the Caister and Coastal and Rural Flegg Villages police areas.

A force spokesman said: "Join us to have your say about local issues / concerns.

"The panel will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The adopted priorities will be published on the Norfolk Constabulary website.

For more information or to share any local issues or concerns with Great Yarmouth's beat managers email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk