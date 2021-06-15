Anger after toilets trashed by youngsters smoking cannabis
- Credit: Liz Coates
Toilets in Hemsby are likely to be closed for two days after they were damaged by vandals smoking cannabis.
Parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said he was called out on Monday (June 14) at around 9.50pm to reports of youths gathering at the block near the bus stop in Kings Way.
On arrival he found around eight boys and one girl he estimated to be around 17 to 19 years old "all doing whacky baccy."
Having sent them on their way he then discovered they had broken into the female toilets, smashing the door, destroying all the toilet rolls, breaking dispensers, and using the baby change table to roll their cannabis cigarettes.
He said: "We have just spent over £27,000 doing three toilets and for them to go in one of them like that makes me really annoyed.
"It's not horrendous, but they will have to be closed for two days and new locks will have to be fitted. Whether we can save the dispensers I don't know.
"It has to be locals, they were not holiday makers - I wouldn't want them to get the blame - and at that age you couldn't say they were kids. They were just outside and it wasn't until they left I realised what they had done."
The incident has been reported to the police.