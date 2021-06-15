News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Anger after toilets trashed by youngsters smoking cannabis

Liz Coates

Published: 12:51 PM June 15, 2021   
Toilets trashed in Kings Way Hemsby

The recently refurbished toilets in Kings Way being repaired after they were trashed by teenagers smoking cannabis. - Credit: Liz Coates

Toilets in Hemsby are likely to be closed for two days after they were damaged by vandals smoking cannabis.

Parish council chairman Keith Kyriacou said he was called out on Monday (June 14) at around 9.50pm to reports of youths gathering at the block near the bus stop in Kings Way. 

On arrival he found around eight boys and one girl he estimated to be around 17 to 19 years old "all doing whacky baccy."

Toilets in Kings Way Hemsby

Repairs are underway to the toilets in Hemsby after teenagers forced open a locked door and caused damage inside. - Credit: Liz Coates

Having sent them on their way he then discovered they had broken into the female toilets, smashing the door, destroying all the toilet rolls, breaking dispensers, and using the baby change table to roll their cannabis cigarettes.

He said: "We have just spent over £27,000 doing three toilets and for them to go in one of them like that makes me really annoyed.



"It's not horrendous, but they will have to be closed for two days and new locks will have to be fitted. Whether we can save the dispensers I don't know.

"It has to be locals, they were not holiday makers - I wouldn't want them to get the blame - and at that age you couldn't say they were kids. They were just outside and it wasn't until they left I realised what they had done."

The incident has been reported to the police.

