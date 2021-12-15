Police appeal following damage to public toilets

Damage has been caused to Hemsby Kingsway public toilets. - Credit: Hemsby Parish Council

Vandals have smashed up parts of a village public toilet leading to a police appeal.

Great Yarmouth Police are appealing for information or witnesses following two incidents of damage to a public toilet in Kingsway, Hemsby which took place over the course of one week.

The first incident took place on December 3 between 9.20pm to 9.25pm where unknown suspects caused damage to a public toilet door.

The Hemsby Kingsway public toilets were given a £23,000 revamp earlier in 2021. - Credit: Hemsby Parish Council

The second incident took place on December 10 between 8am to 5pm in the male public toilets where toilet dispensers where pulled off the fixings.

The appeal was put out on Great Yarmouth Police's Facebook page.

The Kingsway public toilets had a £23,000 revamp earlier in 2021.

Anyone with any information should contact PC Gary May at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference 36/90026/21 and 36/91935/21.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.