Injured man found in garden after e-scooter theft attempt

Back Chapel Way in Gorleston where a man reportedly injured himself trying to steal a scooter. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating the attempted theft of an e-scooter from a home in Gorleston.

There was also a report of an injured man in the garden of a property, officers said.

A statement issued by Norfolk Police said they were called to Back Chapel Lane in Gorleston on Sunday (August 14) at 6.19am following reports of an attempted theft of an e-scooter and an injured man in the garden of a property.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains, the statement said.

He will be interviewed by officers in due course.

