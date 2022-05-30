News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Inquest review held for Gorleston murder victim

Liz Coates

Published: 11:07 AM May 30, 2022
Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood.

Linda Hood with late husband Alan Hood. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest review has been held over the death of after a woman found murdered in her home after a fire.

The review was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday (May 30) and heard the inquest into the death of Linda Hood had been suspended while criminal proceedings were ongoing.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, set a new date of June 30 for a paper review of the case.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe.

A property on Cherwell Way, Gorleston, has been taped off after police launched a murder probe following the death of a woman. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

Mrs Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on June 11, 2021, after emergency services were called to a fire.

Paul Kelly-Bridle, 59, of Worcester Way, Gorleston, was due to go on trial earlier this month charged with her murder but the case was adjourned until later this year, because of difficulties in obtaining psychiatric reports.

It is scheduled to start on November 14.

An inquest into Mrs Hood's death was opened on June 23, 2021, when the cause of death was given as compression to the neck.


