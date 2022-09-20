Inquiries ongoing over rape of a 17-year-old in Yarmouth

Police were supervising the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue near Hamilton Road on the morning of Tuesday, April 26. - Credit: James Weeds

Investigations continue into the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth.

In the early hours of Tuesday, April 26, a female teenager was raped in an alleyway linking Windsor Avenue and Balmoral Avenue.

Shortly after, a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident but was later on bail to appear at the Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on September 1.

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed the man has since been released under investigation while police continue with their inquiries.

On the day of the incident, the alleyway close to Hamilton Road was under police supervision and a cordon was in place.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

