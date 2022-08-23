Investigation opens following alleged fly-tipping in Hopton

After police were called, the alleged fly tipper was said to have driven through the grounds of the private property, smashing through a hedgerow and through Potters Resort in Hopton. - Credit: Submitted

Norfolk Police have opened an investigation after a man was caught on camera allegedly fly-tipping at a private property in Hopton.

On Monday, August 15, a man was locked inside the grounds of a property on Coast Road after he allegedly dumped garden waste - including hedge trimmings, broken fence panels and an old ladder - on a driveway.

The alleged fly-tipper was stopped by a gardener and another man by the driveway of the Coast Road property before getting locked in and then making a escape, driving through a hedgerow and onto a field belonging to Potters Resort.

When the gardener and the other man dialled 999, the incident near Great Yarmouth was handled by Suffolk Constabulary.

However, Norfolk police have now taken over the case and they have confirmed an investigation has been opened and enquiries are ongoing.

The property owner, Trevor Fuller, said he was shocked by the incident, but he had had ongoing issues with fly-tippers - particularly with garden waste - since the first lockdown.