Investigations continue after stabbing in town park

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in St George's Park three months ago. - Credit: Liz Coates

Police are continuing to investigate after a man was stabbed in a town park.

Officers were called to St George’s Park in Great Yarmouth, shortly before 7.20pm on Sunday, October 10, following reports a man had been attacked.

The 18-year-old victim was with two other men in the park when they were approached by teenagers who attacked him and stole two bikes.

Three boys aged 15, 16. and 17 have been arrested in the course of the investigation after a man was stabbed in St George's Park, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Liz Coates

He was taken to hospital with serious head and back injuries.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys, aged 15 and 16, in nearby Crown Road and St Peters Road.

A third boy, aged 17, was arrested a few days later. All three have since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesman confirmed officers were still investigating and that no-one had been charged over the offence.

It is believed all the parties were to known to each other. Police described it as "a nasty assault."