News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Investigations continue after police chase ends in crash

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:14 PM March 30, 2022
Police ends in crash in Micawber Avenue Great Yarmouth

Police say enquiries are continuing after a police chase from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth ended when a Ford van crashed in Micawber Avenue in January 2022. - Credit: Google Maps

Investigations are continuing after a police chase ended with a van crashing into a bollard in Great Yarmouth.

The drama unfolded on Sunday, January 9, when the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Yarmouth, the chase ending when the Ford crashed into a small bollard on Micawber Avenue half an hour later.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation.

A police spokesperson confirmed this week that enquiries were continuing.


Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Great Yarmouth fire near Haven Bridge in Bridge Road

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Large blaze breaks out at former pub near Haven Bridge in Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Ralph Ineson filming Waving at Hemsby

Gallery

Seaside sunseekers treated to movie star action on sands

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fire fighters check for hot spots at the Haven Bridge pub on Bridge Road in Great Yarmouth after the

Great Yarmouth pub fire: Investigators cannot rule out people still inside

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Heavy queues have formed across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Traffic 'gridlock' around Yarmouth after major blaze and crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon