Investigations continue after police chase ends in crash

The drama unfolded on Sunday, January 9, when the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Yarmouth, the chase ending when the Ford crashed into a small bollard on Micawber Avenue half an hour later.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation.

A police spokesperson confirmed this week that enquiries were continuing.



