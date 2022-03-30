Investigations continue after police chase ends in crash
Published: 3:14 PM March 30, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Investigations are continuing after a police chase ended with a van crashing into a bollard in Great Yarmouth.
The drama unfolded on Sunday, January 9, when the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Yarmouth, the chase ending when the Ford crashed into a small bollard on Micawber Avenue half an hour later.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation.
A police spokesperson confirmed this week that enquiries were continuing.