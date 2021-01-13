News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Have you seen this man who is wanted by police?

Daniel Hickey

Published: 3:58 PM January 13, 2021   
Jake Tomkinson

Jake Tomkinson, 27, is wanted by police in the Great Yarmouth area. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in the Great Yarmouth area.

Jake Tomkinson, 27, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

He is described as white, approximately 5ft 7in, average build with mousy brown hair and sometimes has a beard.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.


