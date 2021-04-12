Two men jailed for stealing 'laughing gas' from hospital
Two men have been jailed for stealing nitrous oxide from a hospital on the coast.
Four cannisters of the substance, commonly known as 'laughing gas', were taken from James Paget Hospital in Gorleston at around 2am on September 19, 2019.
Following an investigation by Norfolk Police’s Moonshot East Team, Jake Roberts, 24, and of no fixed address, and Oliver Evans, 23, and of no fixed address, were charged with burglary in February 2021.
Both Roberts and Evans were sentenced to 22 months in prison at Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court last Thursday (April 8).