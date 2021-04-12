News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Two men jailed for stealing 'laughing gas' from hospital

Daniel Hickey

Published: 1:47 PM April 12, 2021   
Gorleston's James Paget University Hospital has 100 empty beds and is stressing they are very much open to patients Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

Two men have been jailed for stealing nitrous oxide from a hospital on the coast. 

Four cannisters of the substance, commonly known as 'laughing gas', were taken from James Paget Hospital in Gorleston at around 2am on September 19, 2019.

Following an investigation by Norfolk Police’s Moonshot East Team, Jake Roberts, 24, and of no fixed address, and Oliver Evans, 23, and of no fixed address, were charged with burglary in February 2021.

Both Roberts and Evans were sentenced to 22 months in prison at Great Yarmouth Magistrate’s Court last Thursday (April 8).

