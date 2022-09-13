Stand up to hate: Public meeting in Great Yarmouth announced

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride and Norfolk Constabulary are holding a public meeting in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Press Association Images

A public meeting is being held next week following reports of hate crimes being committed during Great Yarmouth Pride weekend.

Hundreds of people joined the parade celebrating Great Yarmouth Pride along the Golden Mile on September 3.

While the event was said to have been "warm and inviting" by organisers Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride, the day also saw two reports of hate crimes in the town.

Following discussions between the Pride group and Norfolk Constabulary on how to tackle issues involving homophobia and transphobia in the area, an open public meeting has been announced at the Dukes Head pub on Hall Quay on Tuesday, September 20 from 6pm.

Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride's lead chair Kyle Hussey said: "We are keen for anyone within the LGBTQ+ community or those affected by hate based on perceived sexuality or gender to attend and help us work with the police to create a safer Great Yarmouth."

The group's Facebook event says the event will be informal and relaxed, and they urge as many people to attend to ensure the community is heard.

For more information, visit Great Yarmouth and Waveney Pride on Facebook.