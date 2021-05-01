News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Killer denied appeal against 17-year jail sentence

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 10:12 AM May 1, 2021   
Rosalind Gray. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Rosalind Gray. PIC: Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

A killer who pushed a grandmother down a flight of stairs in a row over a holiday has been denied an appeal over her jail sentence.

Rosalind Gray was jailed in September last year for 13 years in prison, with four years on licence, after a jury unanimously found her guilty of manslaughter following the incident at a home on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth on August 5, 2019.

It followed a row between the then 55-year-old and her friend Linda Rainey, 60, about a holiday to Morocco.

Linda Rainey

Linda Rainey. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Ms Rainey died in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge two days later.

At a Court of Appeal hearing on Friday, April 30, Gray, of Marlborough Square, Great Yarmouth, was denied permission to appeal against the length of the sentence imposed, and the decision to make a compensation order.

Hashim Salmman, representing Gray, told the court the order was "impracticable" due to her limited means, adding the length of the sentence was "excessive."

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Prosecutor Andrew Jackson, however, said: "She had the funds to book a foreign holiday shortly before the killing took place."

At the time of sentencing at Norwich Crown Court, Judge Stephen Holt said Gray was “entirely responsible” for the death of Ms Rainey and insisted she “couldn’t care less” after the death.

Gray was also convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice between August 5 and 12, 2019, along with co-defendant Adrian Lawrence, 54, after attempting to cover up what happened.

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

Judge Holt said both defendants had shown a “complete lack of empathy and remorse” for the death of Ms Rainey, with Lawrence, of  was given a 38-month prison sentence.

The trial, which has lasted just over two weeks, heard how relations soured after Gray mixed-up the flights, which meant the holiday to Marrakech was cancelled and Ms Rainey was £200 out of pocket.

Mr Jackson told the jury the pair exchanged messages in which Ms Rainey asked for her money back and Gray called her a “nasty old troll", before the two women argued on August 5 after unexpectedly meeting at Lawrence's South Market Road flat.

