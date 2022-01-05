Teenager in court over Great Yarmouth drug dealing charges
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenager has appeared in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Great Yarmouth.
Reece Reid, 18, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the town between December 12, 2020 and January 8, 2021.
Reid, of Edington Road, London, is also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Great Yarmouth on January 7, 2021 and possessing cannabis on January 7, 2021.
He appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and did not enter any pleas to the five drug charges he faces under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court granted Reid bail until his next court appearance.
Reid is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 2.
Most Read
- 1 Escaped giant eagle owl spotted at large in Norfolk village
- 2 WATCH: Hooded boy kicks in shop door to steal Haribo
- 3 New drone images show size and shape of £26m leisure centre
- 4 Man threatened to stamp all over his former partner
- 5 Hundreds of litres of oil dumped at Great Yarmouth communal bins - twice
- 6 WATCH: A time traveller's view of Great Yarmouth landmarks
- 7 Great Yarmouth nostalgia: Stroll along the seafront in the 1920s
- 8 Man assaulted amid ongoing Sea Palling sex club row
- 9 The big plans and events for Great Yarmouth in 2022
- 10 Roadworks to know about in Great Yarmouth this week