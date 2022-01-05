Teenager in court over Great Yarmouth drug dealing charges

Steven De La Salle will stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on November 24 2020. Google Maps - Credit: Google Maps

A teenager has appeared in court charged with dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Great Yarmouth.

Reece Reid, 18, is charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in the town between December 12, 2020 and January 8, 2021.

Reid, of Edington Road, London, is also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Great Yarmouth on January 7, 2021 and possessing cannabis on January 7, 2021.

He appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday and did not enter any pleas to the five drug charges he faces under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court granted Reid bail until his next court appearance.

Reid is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on February 2.