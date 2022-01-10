News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront

Author Picture Icon

Liz Coates

Published: 3:28 PM January 10, 2022
police chase Great Yarmouth

A police pursuit came to an end when the driver of flat bed lorry crashed into a bollard in Harbord Crescent, Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Google Maps

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a police chase ended with a van driver crashing into a bollard.

The drama unfolded on Sunday (January 9) when the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm.

Officers pursued the vehicle to Great Yarmouth, the chase ending when the Ford crashed into a small bollard on Harbord Crescent half an hour later.

The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Lowestoft News
Great Yarmouth News

