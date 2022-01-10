Man arrested after police chase ends in crash near seafront
Published: 3:28 PM January 10, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a police chase ended with a van driver crashing into a bollard.
The drama unfolded on Sunday (January 9) when the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle, a Ford Transit flatbed van, failed to stop for police in Lowestoft at around 7.45pm.
Officers pursued the vehicle to Great Yarmouth, the chase ending when the Ford crashed into a small bollard on Harbord Crescent half an hour later.
The 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and released under investigation while enquiries continue.