'Ludicrous' ravers slammed as 'quiet village' disturbed on NYE

Published: 4:17 PM January 1, 2021

A "stereotypical quiet village" was spared a "boring" New Year's Eve when dozens of police descended on an illegal rave.

Residents in Ludham have spoken of their shock and "disappointment" at discovery of the rave, shut down by Norfolk Police.

Officers issued 24 fixed penalty notices to some of the 60 people caught on the site, with mixing desks and a generator seized.

Images of Ludham Rave on New Years Eve. Image: Submitted - Credit: Anonymous

Two people were also reported for possession of drugs.

Emma Parker, of Johnson Street, said it was "ludicrous" people thought it was a good idea.

The 28-year-old said: "We thought it was going to be quite a boring new year with a cup of tea and the telly, but at about 9.30pm two riot vans pulled up outside our house and four more police cars followed.

"There was a big queue of cars of partygoers down Hall Road with police stopping to question every one until just after midnight.

"There must have been about 30 police officers there, and the dog unit turned up shortly before midnight.

"Officers took a few people away in the riot vans and recovery teams turned up for a few of the cars left behind.

"Police were out there in the cold for hours and it must've been about 3am when they left, bless them.

"Years ago there was a big party down at St Benet's Abbey, but the whole three years we've lived here it has been the stereotypical quiet village life."

The sign at the end of Hall Road in Ludham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The discovery of the illegal rave came despite warnings and pleas to follow Tier 4 restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Miss Parker said: "We are following the government's rules and my partner and I are quite fortunate that we can both work from home, so we've basically been in isolation this whole time.

"I have vulnerable people in my family who are following all the rules and precautions.

"As a village, we are trying to look after everyone and there is a community scheme in place for things like picking up prescriptions.

"These are worrying times we are in and it is disappointing to see these people choose to break the rules, especially when we might be getting close to the finishing line with the roll out of the vaccine.

"It's ludicrous these people thought it was a good idea to have an illegal rave."

Hall Common Road in Ludham. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Adrian Lupson, chairman of Ludham Parish Council, labelled those involved as "totally irresponsible."

He said: "I am very pleased the police got out there quickly and were able to remove the equipment they would have needed and put a stop to it.

"The local area seems to have suffered from rubbish and undesirable things being disposed of, but it stopped a lot of people before they got there which is good.

"Thankfully the police were able to shut it down quite quickly."