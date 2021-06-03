Man arrested for arson and fraud after care home blaze

Published: 10:20 AM June 3, 2021

Near neighbours are raising concerns about the alarming number of fires at the former Abbeville care home in Acle New Road. - Credit: Liz Coates

A man in his 20s has been arrested following a fire at a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth.

Seven fire crews spent four hours tackling the fire at the former Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, in the early hours of Wednesday (June 2).

Flames rising from the former Abbeville Lodge care home in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Nicola Davis

A fence caught fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, leading to worried calls for action at the vandal-hit site which has seen a string of major fires.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police has confirmed the arrest in connection with criminal damage and arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation.

The back end at Abbeville Lodge on Acle New Road is completely burnt out. - Credit: Liz Coates

In the aftermath of the fire families described the trauma of being woken by police and told to leave their homes.

Ines Diaz said having the care home on her doorstep was a constant worry.

She added: ""You never know when you go to sleep if it could go up in flames."

Firefighters spent over four hours battling a blaze at Acle New Road on Wednesday June 2. - Credit: Ines Diaz



