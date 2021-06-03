Man arrested for arson and fraud after care home blaze
A man in his 20s has been arrested following a fire at a derelict care home in Great Yarmouth.
Seven fire crews spent four hours tackling the fire at the former Abbeville Lodge in Acle New Road, in the early hours of Wednesday (June 2).
A fence caught fire and neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution, leading to worried calls for action at the vandal-hit site which has seen a string of major fires.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police has confirmed the arrest in connection with criminal damage and arson endangering life, and fraud and forgery.
The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been released under investigation.
In the aftermath of the fire families described the trauma of being woken by police and told to leave their homes.
Ines Diaz said having the care home on her doorstep was a constant worry.
She added: ""You never know when you go to sleep if it could go up in flames."
