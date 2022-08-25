Man in 30s arrested after teenager sexually assaulted

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a teenage woman was sexually assaulted in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 30s has been arrested after a woman in her late teens was sexually assaulted in Great Yarmouth.

The attack happened in York Road at about 8.45pm Wednesday (August 24).

A woman aged in her late teens was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he remains for questioning.

Local officers will be conducting extra patrols in the area and anyone with concerns are encouraged to speak with them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information concerning it, should contact police. They are particularly keen to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or doorbell camera footage of the area.

Anyone with information should contact DS Ashley Parker or DI Matt Jenkins on 101 quoting incident 498 of August 24, 2022. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.