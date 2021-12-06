Man on cocktail of drugs arrested after hitting 73mph in 30mph limit

A man has been arrested for drug driving after being caught doing 73mph in a 30mph zone. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A driver has been arrested for drug driving after hitting more than 70mph in a 30mph residential zone.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team arrested the driver on the evening of December 5, 2021 in Great Yarmouth.

The car was spotted overtaking other traffic in a residential area of the seaside town at about 8.45pm.

Officers conducted a speed check and found the vehicle to be travelling at 73mph.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

The driver has since been released under investigation pending further analysis of samples taken by police.

A further person was arrested for drink driving in a separate incident.

Police stopped the female driver's vehicle at 7.45pm and she was found to be drink driving.

She gave a positive breath test while in custody and has since been charged to court where she could face a driving ban.

The arrests were made during a patrol as part of the police's Christmas Drink Drive campaign.