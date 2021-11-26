Man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting girl on her way to school

Police have arrested a man in connection with an incident of sexual assault against a young girl following a public appeal. - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

A man has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a girl on her way to school.

The incident had taken place in an alleyway near Cambridge Avenue and Oriel Way in Gorleston on the morning of Tuesday, November 23, when a pupil was walking to Ormiston Herman Academy.

While walking, the victim was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before walking the rest of the way with her.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Friday evening on suspicion of sexual assault and child abduction, and was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detectives will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson for Ormiston Herman Academy said: “We can confirm that one of our pupils reported a serious incident that took place on Tuesday, on their way to the academy.

“As soon as this was disclosed to us on Wednesday, we immediately informed the police and other relevant authorities.

"We have been working very closely with the police on this matter and providing all the necessary support to those involved.

“We recognise that this will cause concern in the local community, and we are continuing to take every action possible to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pupils, including enhancing our safeguarding and security processes within the academy, as a precautionary measure.

"We will also be providing all the support we can to pupils, staff and family members who have been affected, and have communicated with parents about this.

“We would encourage anyone with any information to contact the police directly about this incident.”

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101, quoting crime number 36/87613/21.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

