Man arrested for multiple offences after driving car linked with fuel theft
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A man has been arrested after being caught driving a car linked with a fuel theft.
The man was stopped in a Ford Focus in Great Yarmouth at about 9pm on January 5.
Police had linked the car with a fuel theft that occurred in Norwich two days before on January 3.
Officers found that the number plate was not registered to the vehicle and upon closer inspection discovered the characters on the plate had been forged using tape.
After revealing the true number plate, the car was found to be uninsured.
A search of the vehicle located a small amount of cannabis and the driver provided a positive drug test.
The driver became aggressive towards officers while being dealt with and was arrested on suspicion of causing a breach of the peace.
He was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving, possession of cannabis, theft of fuel, fraudulent use or altering of a vehicle registration mark, and having no insurance.
He was taken to Great Yarmouth police station where he has since been released under investigation.