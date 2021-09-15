A man suffered broken jaw after town centre assault

Published: 12:28 PM September 15, 2021

Norfolk Police are currently investigating an assault which took place on King Street in Great Yarmouth between approximately 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, September 9. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man in his 30s was suspected to have suffered a broken jaw after he was assaulted in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Norfolk Police are investigating an assault which took place on King Street between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, September 9.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, was assaulted.

He received head injuries including a suspected broken jaw and nose as a result of the incident.

A man aged in his 20s was arrested in connection with the assault and has since been released on police bail.

A Norfolk police spokesman said that enquiries are ongoing into the assault.

They added: "Police are currently investigating an incident in Great Yarmouth on Thursday (9 September). It happened on King Street between approximately 8.30pm and 9.30pm when the victim, a man aged in his 30s was assaulted."