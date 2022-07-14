News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man left with fractured eye socket after burglars hit him with metal object

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:07 AM July 14, 2022
Updated: 10:46 AM July 14, 2022
One man has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man was left with a fractured eye socket after burglars smashed their way through the front door and assaulted him with a metal object.

The attack happened on Wednesday, June 29,  just before 2am at a property in Middlegate, Great Yarmouth, when two men forced entry into the home.

A 24-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and assault (GBH) in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday (July 12).

He has been released on bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Arran Shave at Norfolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/49052/22.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

