Man bailed following arrest for suspected child grooming

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:22 PM September 15, 2022
Norfolk police arrested three people and caught 41 drivers speeding in Great Yarmouth as part of Ope

A man in his 40s was arrested in July following allegations of engaging in sexual activity with a child. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A man arrested in Great Yarmouth on the suspicion of child grooming in July is still on police bail.

The man, who is in his 40s, was arrested at around 4.20pm on Thursday, July 28 for sexual grooming following allegations of being involved in sexual activity with a child.

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed the man is on bail until October 28 and enquiries are ongoing.

The police have also reiterated their previous comment on the arrest made in Great Yarmouth on July 28.

A spokesperson said: "We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active and the rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon.”


