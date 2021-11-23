Man charged after woman sprayed in face with liquid

A woman was treated for minor facial injuries after an altercation in Mill Road, Cobholm. - Credit: Google Maps

A 39-year-old man will appear in court after a woman had liquid sprayed in her face during an altercation in the street.

Keith Miller, of Gatacre Road, Great Yarmouth, has been charged with criminal damage and assault following an incident in Mill Road, Cobholm, on Friday (November 19).

He has been released on bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court at 9.15am on January 5, 2022.

Police were called to the scene at around 6.45pm after receiving a report of an altercation in the street.

During the incident a woman was assaulted and a bottle of liquid sprayed in her face.

She was treated for "minor facial injuries" at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

In another incident, which officers believe was connected, the windows of a property in Coronation Road were damaged and liquid thrown over a Range Rover.

A woman aged in her 30s was arrested on Friday and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

She was released on police bail to appear at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on December 15.