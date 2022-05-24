News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man stopped by police while driving day after admitting he had no licence

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:16 PM May 24, 2022
Norfolk police charge man for driving while disqualified

A man who told police he didn't have a licence the day before was stopped by officers the following day while behind the wheel of a van - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man has been charged with driving while disqualified the day after telling police he didn't have a licence.

A car was pulled over by police while driving along South Quay in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, May 24, at about 4.30pm.

The driver was initially stopped on suspicion of using a mobile phone while behind the wheel but following an inspection officers were "surprised" to recognise the man from the previous evening.

The man was in the passenger seat of another car that was stopped on Monday night for an unrelated matter and he stated that he did not hold a driving licence.

The driver was later arrested and charged on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and driving while using a mobile phone. 

