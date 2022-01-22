News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man charged in connection with coastal village burglaries

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:13 AM January 22, 2022
A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with burglaries across Norfolk and Suffolk - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in coastal villages in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Marcus Stewart, 20 of Middlegate in Great Yarmouth, has been charged with four counts of burglary.

He is accused of breaking into homes in The Glebe in Hemsby and California Avenue in Scratby on Monday, January 17, and into two homes in Southwold Road in Wrentham in Suffolk on Thursday, January 13.

Stewart was arrested by police on Thursday, January 20, and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was later charged.

Stewart has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates Court this morning, Saturday, January 22.

