Man charged with manslaughter as woman in 90s dies after Yarmouth crash

One person has been arrested following the crash in Regent Road in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Archant

A man has been charged with manslaughter after a woman in her 90s died following a crash in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to reports of a crash between two cars and a pedestrian in Alexandra Road on Tuesday, March 8, at about 3.45pm.

The female pedestrian was taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston with serious injuries but later died on Wednesday, March 9.

Michael Irons, 26, of Lilac Close in Bradwell, has been charged with manslaughter, causing the death of another while uninsured, aggravated criminal damage and driving a car while over the limit.

Police had been given extra time to question Irons, who was arrested and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court today, Thursday, March 10.