Man charged with theft after phone stolen at Great Yarmouth police station
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with seven offences, including one at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
Daniel Beresford, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with a series of offences that occurred across East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Ipswich.
Police were called at 3.30pm on Monday, August 23 to reports of a burglary in progress at a property in All Saints South Elmham in Suffolk.
Officers located a vehicle in Flixton, around 40 minutes later, and arrested a man shortly afterwards.
He was then taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Beresford was subsequently charged with attempted burglary.
He was also charged with a further five offences which happened on Monday, August 23, including one count of theft, relating to a stolen mobile phone and charger at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.
He was later charged with a seventh offence of taking a vehicle without consent.
Beresford appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 25, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday September 22.