Man charged with theft after phone stolen at Great Yarmouth police station

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:54 PM September 1, 2021   
Man charged with theft after phone stolen at Great Yarmouth police station - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with seven offences, including one at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre. 

Daniel Beresford, of no fixed address, was charged in connection with a series of offences that occurred across East Suffolk, Great Yarmouth and Ipswich.

Police were called at 3.30pm on Monday, August 23 to reports of a burglary in progress at a property in All Saints South Elmham in Suffolk.

Officers located a vehicle in Flixton, around 40 minutes later, and arrested a man shortly afterwards.

He was then taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Beresford was subsequently charged with attempted burglary.

He was also charged with a further five offences which happened on Monday, August 23, including one count of theft, relating to a stolen mobile phone and charger at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre.

He was later charged with a seventh offence of taking a vehicle without consent.

Beresford appeared before Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, August 25, where he was remanded in custody pending a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday September 22. 


