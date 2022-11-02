Man denies disturbing church service paying tribute to the Queen

Ethan Stapley is alleged to have disrupted a Yarmouth Minster service in tribute to the Queen - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A man has denied disturbing a church remembrance service for the Queen by allegedly filming it on his mobile phone, using foul language, walking in front of a bishop and talking loudly about the late monarch.

Ethan Stapley, 22, had been arrested at the Minster in Great Yarmouth by the head of the town's police force after he was said to have disturbed the service on the night of Sunday, September 18.

The service was attended by about 400 people and saw the Bishop of Thetford the Rt Rev Alan Winton giving the sermon.

Stapley, who is homeless, appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday (November 2) to deny two charges in connection with the incident.

About 400 people attended the Minster service in memory of the Queen - Credit: Anthony Carroll

He pleaded not guilty to disturbing by unlawful means a preacher duly authorised to preach in a district church of the Church of England under the Ecclesiastical Courts Jurisdiction Act 1860.

Stapley also denied using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

Further details of the allegations were discussed as a date was set for Stapley's trial next year.

Abdul Kahn, prosecuting, said the disruption element of the offences related to filming the service, talking loudly about the Queen and walking in front of Bishop Alan.

Stapley's alleged behaviour led to Supt Nathan Clark, head of Yarmouth police, arresting him and removing him from the church after other people had talked to Stapley concerning his behaviour.

Mr Kahn said: "He (Supt Clark) was concerned by this defendant walking around the the Minster while the service was ongoing.

Supt Nathan Clark is now head of Great Yarmouth and North Norfolk District Police - Credit: Jacob Massey

"There was foul language used. The defendant was removed from the premises."

Stapley, who represented himself, told magistrates he had pleaded not guilty on the basis that his conduct was "reasonable" and it was his right to attend the church as a peaceful demonstration and under freedom of expression.

He also queried why it was illegal to film the service as the private property was open to the public for the service.

Stapley said: "It is categorically a violation of human rights."

His trial will be held at the magistrates court on February 20. Among the half a dozen or so witnesses called will be Supt Clark and Rev Cannon Simon Ward, rector at the Minster.

Rev Canon Simon Ward welcomes people to the Minster service - Credit: Anthony Carroll



