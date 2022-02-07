News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Police hunt wanted man from Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 4:02 PM February 7, 2022
Peter Hallam is wanted by Norfolk Police on recall to prison.

Police are appealing for help in their hunt for a man from Gorleston.

Peter Hallam is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 47-year-old is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall and of medium build. He has short dark hair and a short beard.

He also has a tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone who may have seen Hallam or has information about his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively, people can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Norfolk Police
Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

