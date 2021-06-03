News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man glassed and police called to large fight over bank holiday

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 6:56 PM June 3, 2021   
marine parade

Police responded over the bank holiday weekend to a man being glassed on Marine Parade. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

Police have issued a warning after a man was glassed and a brawl broke out in town over the bank holiday weekend.

Police received 14 emergency 999 calls about alcohol-related anti-social behaviour and disorder between 9pm on Saturday and 2am on Sunday (29-May 30 2021), stretching police resources to the maximum across the county.

In Great Yarmouth, a man suffered a serious head injury after being glassed at a venue on Marine Parade.

Police attended just before 1.20am on Sunday, May 30 and a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail until June 23 while enquiries continue.

Meanwhile across the other end of town before this, a large fight broke out.

fight rows

Police were also called to a huge fight in The Rows. - Credit: Google Maps

Officers attended the brawl in Broad Row, Great Yarmouth, just after midnight where four people, aged 35, 36, 39 and 40, were arrested on suspicion of affray.

All were questioned in custody and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

