Man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of child grooming

A man in his 40s was arrested in Great Yarmouth following child grooming allegations. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man in his 40s has been arrested in Great Yarmouth on the suspicion of sexual grooming.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary made the arrest on Thursday, July 28 at around 4.20pm after they attended an address in the town.

Police said they arrested the man, who is aged in his 40s, on suspicion of sexual grooming following allegations of being engaged in sexual activity with a child.

The man was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.

A police spokesman said: "Following information received by members of the public, we have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual grooming.

"We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active and the rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon.”

Anyone who has information relating to online sexual grooming should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.