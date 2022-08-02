News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man in his 40s arrested on suspicion of child grooming

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 6:00 AM August 2, 2022
Police are hunting the driver of a stolen vehicle. Picture: James Bass

A man in his 40s was arrested in Great Yarmouth following child grooming allegations. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man in his 40s has been arrested in Great Yarmouth on the suspicion of sexual grooming.

Officers from Norfolk Constabulary made the arrest on Thursday, July 28 at around 4.20pm after they attended an address in the town.

Police said they arrested the man, who is aged in his 40s, on suspicion of sexual grooming following allegations of being engaged in sexual activity with a child.

The man was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has since been released on police bail while investigations continue.   

A police spokesman said: "Following information received by members of the public, we have arrested a man on suspicion of sexual grooming.

"We are aware of posts made on social media and we would like to take this opportunity to remind people that once an arrest has been made, criminal proceedings are active and the rules of the court need to be followed in order to ensure that the investigation is not negatively impacted upon.”

Anyone who has information relating to online sexual grooming should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Andrew Bradfield will be closing New Norfolk Kitchen Diner on August 29

Everything must go! Diner prepares to close

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Former Pontins in Hemsby sold in £7m deal to rescue site

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have broken through industrial fencing to make camp at the Iron Duke in Great Yarmouth.

Travellers at seafront pub site handed deadline to leave

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Millie Manders and the Shutup, based in Norwich, formed in 2014 and will release their debut album l

Great Yarmouth summer music festival cancelled

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon