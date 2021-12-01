Man stopped 504 people from getting jabs after gluing vaccine centre locks

Hayden Brown, 53, of Burgh Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for 12 years after supergluing a Covid-19 vaccination centre in Gorleston - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man who prevented 504 people from receiving Covid-19 booster jabs after he superglued locks at a Gorleston vaccination centre has been jailed.

Hayden Brown, 53, of Burgh Road, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison Wednesday morning after pleading guilty to criminal damage at Norwich Magistrate's Court.

Brown superglued the locks to the Amanalisj (Pharmacyexprezz) Covid-19 vaccination centre in Lowestoft Road, Gorleston, overnight on Friday, November 26.

This prevented the door from being opened, which stopped 504 vulnerable people from receiving Covid-19 booster jabs.

Brown admitted to causing public nuisance and possession of a Class B drug after a quantity of cannabis was found at his home following the arrest.

Covert cameras were placed at the site after two previous incidents on Friday, November 12 and Saturday, November 20.

Brown was filmed in the act, with the footage helping Norfolk Police identifying him.

Superintendent Nathan Clark, of Yarmouth police, said: “Brown’s actions prevented more than 500 people to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

"A large number of these people are elderly and this disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not able to attend.”







