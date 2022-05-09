Man arrested after 'making threats with weapon' in Hemsby

A man has been arrested following reports of an altercation in The Marrams, in Hemsby. - Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

A man has been arrested after an incident near the beach in Hemsby.

Norfolk police confirmed officers were called to The Marrams amid reports of an altercation.

A statement said: "Police were called to reports of an incident at a property on The Marrams, in Hemsby, on the evening of Saturday, April 30.

"Officers attended the address after being called to reports of an altercation.

"A man in his 60s was arrested in connection with threats made with an offensive weapon in a public place.

"He was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and has been released on bail to appear on June 13 at the centre."

People in the area reported a large police presence with up to nine police vehicles and vans, alongside the incident response unit.

Officers kitted out with with helmets and riot shields were seen heading to The Marrams.

One man said there was a presence there until the early hours of May 1, adding he had never seen so many police.



