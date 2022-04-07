Jordan Holmes will be sentenced after admitting arson with intent to endanger life. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a hotel on the Norfolk coast.

Jordan Holmes, 25, admitted the offence, which happened at St George's Hotel, Great Yarmouth on November 2 last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (April 7).

The case was adjourned by Judge Anthony Bate for preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Holmes, of Albert Square, Yarmouth, will be sentenced on May 12.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Andrew Thompson appeared for Holmes at the hearing on Thursday.