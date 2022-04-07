News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man admits arson at Great Yarmouth hotel

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:48 AM April 7, 2022
Kane Platten was jailed at Norwich Crown Court after he admitted sexual activity with a child.

Jordan Holmes will be sentenced after admitting arson with intent to endanger life. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a hotel on the Norfolk coast.

Jordan Holmes, 25, admitted the offence, which happened at St George's Hotel, Great Yarmouth on November 2 last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (April 7).

The case was adjourned by Judge Anthony Bate for preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Holmes, of Albert Square, Yarmouth, will be sentenced on May 12.

He was remanded in custody until the next hearing.

Andrew Thompson appeared for Holmes at the hearing on Thursday.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Efforts to save stranded Minke whale calf Gorleston

Bid to save stranded Minke whale calf at Gorleston

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to a blaze at the Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Live News

Blaze at boarded-up hotel in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth in the middle of the summer holidays.Pleasure Beach roller coaster.August 2015.

Norfolk Live News

Pleasure Beach reveals why it is charging for park entry

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon