Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park
A man was injured after being assaulted in the aftermath of a minor crash close to a town retail park.
At around 11.30am on Tuesday, July 20, two vehicles were involved in a collision on Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth.
Following the crash, the two drivers got into a verbal dispute which saw one of them, a man in his 30s, punched by the other motorist.
The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the dispute.
Police have described the incident as a case of road rage and have appealed for any witnesses to it to come forward with information.
Officers are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage of the incident - be it the collision or the aftermath.
Anybody with information should contact PC Aimee Durrant at Gorleston police station on 1010 quoting crime reference 36/52174/21
Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.