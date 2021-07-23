Man suffers injuries after road rage assault near retail park

Published: 4:59 PM July 23, 2021

A section of Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth will close overnight on April 9 for urgent repair work. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was injured after being assaulted in the aftermath of a minor crash close to a town retail park.

At around 11.30am on Tuesday, July 20, two vehicles were involved in a collision on Gapton Hall Road in Great Yarmouth.

Following the crash, the two drivers got into a verbal dispute which saw one of them, a man in his 30s, punched by the other motorist.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the dispute.

Police have described the incident as a case of road rage and have appealed for any witnesses to it to come forward with information.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are particularly keen to see any dashcam footage of the incident - be it the collision or the aftermath.

Anybody with information should contact PC Aimee Durrant at Gorleston police station on 1010 quoting crime reference 36/52174/21

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.