Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man re-bailed by police in rape investigation

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 1:38 PM July 8, 2022
Police were supervising the alleyway.

Police were supervising the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue near Hamilton Road on Tuesday, April 26. - Credit: James Weeds

A man arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth has been re-bailed by police.

Enquiries are ongoing after a young woman was raped in an alleyway close to Hamilton Road at around 1am on Tuesday, April 26.

Later that day, a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and then released on bail while enquiries continued.

Norfolk Constabulary has confirmed the man has been re-bailed until July 26.

On the day of the incident, a police cordon was in place in an alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue, while police supervised the area.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

