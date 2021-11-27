Man arrested in connection with sexual assault of girl released on bail

A man arrested and questioned in connection with the sexual assault of young girl in Gorleston has been released on bail. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A man arrested and questioned in connection with the sexual assault of young girl has been released on bail.

The man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on Friday, November 26, following a public appeal for information after the incident which happened earlier in the week.

A young girl reported being sexually assaulted on her way to school on Tuesday morning in an alleyway near Cambridge Avenue and Oriel Way.

The victim was approached by a man who touched her inappropriately before walking the rest of the way with her.

The suspect was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where he was questioned by detectives before being released on bail with conditions until 21 December while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101, quoting crime number 36/87613/21.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.