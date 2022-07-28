News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Man released under investigation in Great Yarmouth rape enquiry

James Weeds

Published: 2:58 PM July 28, 2022
Balmoral Avenue sign

A 42-year-old man has been released under investigation in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl on April 26. - Credit: James Weeds

A man arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl has been released under investigation again by police.

Police enquiries continue after a young woman was raped in an alleyway close to Hamilton Road at around 1am on Tuesday, April 26.

Later that day, a 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and then released until July 26 while enquiries continued.

Police were supervising the alleyway.

Police were supervising the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue near Hamilton Road on the morning of Tuesday, April 26. - Credit: James Weeds

Norfolk Constabulary have confirmed the man arrested has been released under investigation again by police until September 1.

On the day of the incident, the alleyway linking Windsor Avenue and Balmoral Avenue was under police supervision and a cordon was in place.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

