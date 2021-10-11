Teens aged 15 and 16 arrested after man stabbed in park robbery

Video

Published: 1:41 PM October 11, 2021 Updated: 2:03 PM October 11, 2021

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was stabbed during a robbery in Great Yarmouth.

Officers were called to St George’s Park shortly before 7.20pm on Sunday (October 10) following reports a man had been attacked.

The victim was with two other men in the park when they were approached by teenagers who demanded their bikes and then launched what police described as "a very nasty assault."

The suspects stole two bikes before leaving the scene.

The victim, aged 18, suffered serious head and back injuries and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious.

Armed officers were deployed to the scene and enquiries led police to arrest two boys, aged 15 and 16, in nearby Crown Road and St Peters Road.

The teenagers were arrested on suspicion of GBH and remain in custody at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tom Smith, from Great Yarmouth CID, said: “A number of police units attended the scene and we’re now working to establish the full circumstances.

“This was a very nasty assault and we understand this incident will cause concern in the local community, especially as crime and anti-social behaviour has been a priority in this area.

“Uniformed officers will be in the area over the coming days so if you have any concerns or information about this attack please speak with them.

“We’ll be carrying out house-to-house enquiries, speaking to witnesses and examining CCTV.”

DI Smith added: “The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving knives extremely seriously.

“We have a number of measures in place to tackle knife crime and to educate young people about the dangers but the community have a role in this too.

“We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe so if you know or suspect that someone is carrying a knife, please report this to us.”

A police cordon was put in place but has now been lifted and anyone with information should contact Great Yarmouth CID on 101 and quote incident number 356 of 10 October 2021.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/