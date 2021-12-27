Police officers injured during seven-hour Broads cruiser rescue operation

The Hemsby inshore lifeboat at the scene of the incident - Credit: Hemsby Lifeboat

A man was Tasered by police after he injured officers and spat at lifeboat crew during a rescue operation on the Norfolk Broads.

The man was arrested after crew at Hemsby Lifeboat were called out to reports of a vessel drifting between Cantley and Langley Marshes at about 10.50pm on Boxing Day.

The stricken cruiser was found near marshes with its bow in a bank and three lifeboat crew went aboard her to help its occupant, who had called the Coastguard.

The cruiser was then taken to a safe mooring at Cantley where the lifeboat crew on their inshore craft were to hand over the incident to Gorleston Coastguard.

The lifeboat crew said the man then intimated he would use a firearm.

He then produced a kitchen-style knife and threatened the crew, who withdrew from the boat.

The man, who the lifeboat service said may have been in his 40s, then cut the mooring lines and headed towards Langley Marshes on the cruiser.

Due to what the lifeboat crew called the man's aggressive and agitated state, the police were then called out.

During an attempt to calm the him, the man continued to show aggressive behaviour and made threats.

In a statement Hemsby Lifeboat said two police officers were assaulted, one being bitten and the other receiving a head injury.

Lifeboat crew were also spat at.

Police then Tasered the man, the statement said. He was then taken by the lifeboat crew back to Cantley and on the way back he damaged the craft.

Once at Cantley the man was taken into custody by the police.

Hemsby Lifeboat was involved with the incident until 6.30am.

A statement from Hemsby Lifeboat said: "During an attempt to calm the casualty, he continued to show aggressive behaviour and threatened all concerned.

"During this phase of the incident, two police officers were assaulted, one being bitten and the other receiving a head injury. Other members of the rescue team were also spat at."

They said that when the man was placed in a rescue boat, he managed to kick out and damage the engine.

Neither police officer needed hospital treatment.

We have contacted Norfolk police.



