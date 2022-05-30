News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:19 PM May 30, 2022
Mantas Koreckis_0

Mantas Koreckis, 22, is wanted by police - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are hunting a 22-year-old man from Great Yarmouth who is wanted. 

Mantas Koreckis is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Police are asking anyone who believes they have seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Boxer Ben Poole rescues man and dog from River Yare in Gorleston

Hero boxer rescues man who plunged into river to save dog

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Bluebell Meadow Bradwell

Green light for new Sainsbury's store on 850-home estate

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
HMS Tyne at anchor off Great Yarmouth

Drone shots show British warship anchored off Yarmouth ahead of Jubilee

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Inquest held into death of Gorleston man aged 32

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon