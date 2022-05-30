Great Yarmouth man wanted on recall to prison
Published: 1:19 PM May 30, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police are hunting a 22-year-old man from Great Yarmouth who is wanted.
Mantas Koreckis is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Police are asking anyone who believes they have seen him or has information regarding his whereabouts to contact the duty sergeant at Lowestoft Police Station on 101.
