Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015
A scaffolder who smoked a cannabis cigarette at work and then drove his van while over the drug drive limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.
Marcus Dye was stopped by police in his transit van by Great Yarmouth's train station on March 21.
Dye, 31, of Damgate Back Lane, Martham, gave a blood test which showed he was over the prescribed limit for a controlled drug while driving.
On Wednesday Dye pleaded guilty to the drug driving offence when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.
Representing himself, he said: "I smoked a joint at work in the morning."
He told magistrates there was a "90pc" chance he would lose his scaffolding job as it was reliant on being able to drive.
Dye had two previous convictions.
Most Read
- 1 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
- 2 Drink driver caught while following police car on A47
- 3 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
- 4 Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home
- 5 Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'
- 6 Children's truck convoy returns to region's road this August
- 7 Artist unveils stunning new butterfly mural on private house
- 8 'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze
- 9 Queen's baton and carnival set to deliver 'super Saturday' in Yarmouth
- 10 Man jailed for hotel arson which caused £6k of damage
As well as his 12-month driving ban, magistrates fined Dye £500 and ordered him to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £50.