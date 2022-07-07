Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work

Marcus Dye was stopped by police at Great Yarmouth's train station - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A scaffolder who smoked a cannabis cigarette at work and then drove his van while over the drug drive limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Marcus Dye was stopped by police in his transit van by Great Yarmouth's train station on March 21.

Dye, 31, of Damgate Back Lane, Martham, gave a blood test which showed he was over the prescribed limit for a controlled drug while driving.

On Wednesday Dye pleaded guilty to the drug driving offence when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Representing himself, he said: "I smoked a joint at work in the morning."

He told magistrates there was a "90pc" chance he would lose his scaffolding job as it was reliant on being able to drive.

Dye had two previous convictions.

As well as his 12-month driving ban, magistrates fined Dye £500 and ordered him to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £50.