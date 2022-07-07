News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Scaffolder faces losing job after smoking cannabis at work

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2022
ENTUA are campaigning for two hour train travel between Great Yarmouth and London. Picture: James B

Marcus Dye was stopped by police at Great Yarmouth's train station - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A scaffolder who smoked a cannabis cigarette at work and then drove his van while over the drug drive limit has been banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months.

Marcus Dye was stopped by police in his transit van by Great Yarmouth's train station on March 21.

Dye, 31, of Damgate Back Lane, Martham, gave a blood test which showed he was over the prescribed limit for a controlled drug while driving.

On Wednesday Dye pleaded guilty to the drug driving offence when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

Representing himself, he said: "I smoked a joint at work in the morning."

He told magistrates there was a "90pc" chance he would lose his scaffolding job as it was reliant on being able to drive.

Dye had two previous convictions.

Most Read

  1. 1 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
  2. 2 Drink driver caught while following police car on A47
  3. 3 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
  1. 4 Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home
  2. 5 Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'
  3. 6 Children's truck convoy returns to region's road this August
  4. 7 Artist unveils stunning new butterfly mural on private house
  5. 8 'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze
  6. 9 Queen's baton and carnival set to deliver 'super Saturday' in Yarmouth
  7. 10 Man jailed for hotel arson which caused £6k of damage

As well as his 12-month driving ban, magistrates fined Dye £500 and ordered him to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £50.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Jason Statham PA IMAGES

Norfolk Live News

7 famous faces with Great Yarmouth links

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Channel 4 Hunted series winner Sarah Kibble reveals insider secrets after she won the show

Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Fireworks on Great Yarmouth seafront Picture supplied by TMS Media

Where you can watch fireworks in Great Yarmouth this summer

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Jack Jay who plays Captain Jack Hawkseye.Picture: Streetview Marketing

Football club president is face known to thousand of Hippodrome fans

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon