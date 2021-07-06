Man in 20s suffers broken jaw after late night attack in coastal town
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a broken jaw after being attacked in a Norfolk coastal town.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Great Yarmouth in the early hours of Saturday, June 26.
The altercation took place around 1.15am in which the victim encountered two unknown men along Marine Parade, before he was assaulted.
The victim, a man aged in his 20s, suffered serious injuries including a broken jaw and was taken to the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston for treatment.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information which could help the investigation.
Anyone with information should contact PC Stephanie Dashwood at Gorleston Police Station on 101 quoting crime number 36/44920/21 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
