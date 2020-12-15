'So disappointing' - Village hit by Christmas decoration thieves
A village that lit up early for Christmas in a bid to alleviate the coronavirus gloom has been hit with a spate of thefts of festive decorations.
At least three households in Martham woke up on Monday morning (December 14) to discover their front gardens' twinkling exhibits had been stolen.
Phil Gough, who lives with his wife and children on Trelawny Road, said that thieves took a glowing snowman and a pair of plastic reindeers, with LED lights, from his property.
The wires of each piece had been cut.
Mr Gough, who works for the ambulance service, said: "It seems Martham got hit quite hard. It's a bit sad, especially because of what the village did with Make Martham Sparkle."
Last month, local woman Melissa Powley display their Christmas decorations early - and many answered her call.
Mr Gough said: "It was because of the crap year we've all had, and so the village looks really great. We also put ours up early. Then we get idiots like this going around, causing mayhem.
"There's no need for it," he added.
Lights were also taken from Jane Hathaway's front garden on Marlborough Green Crescent.
The 71-year-old said that at around 8pm on Sunday night (December 13), she was in her sitting room, with the blind closed, when she saw the battery-operated lights in her front garden "go upwards".
"I thought that's a bit odd, we've suddenly got flying lights," she said.
"It's just so disappointing, everybody was trying to do something that cheers everybody up, then this happens."
Less than a mile away, on Bell Meadow, three illuminated reindeer were stolen and another was damaged.
Norfolk police have said the decorations, which had sentimental value, had been bought by a grandad for each of his four grandchildren.
They were taken from sometime between 5.30pm on Sunday and 8.45am on Monday.
Suspect/s cut the wires to the power supply and stole three of the decorations. The power cable was also cut to a fourth reindeer decoration but it wasn't stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Mandy Shreeve at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 36/87730/20. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.