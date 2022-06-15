Town's police invite people to come and say hello

People can raise issues they have with crime and policing, such as speeding. - Credit: South Norfolk Police

Residents in Gorleston have the chance to meet members of the town's police team and discuss any issues they have with crime.

PC Mark Saggers and PC Joe Pike, beat managers for the Magdalen and Claydon patch, will be available for people to meet at two engagement sessions

On Monday, June 20 and Wednesday, July 27 they will be at Great Yarmouth Borough Council's MESH office on Magdalen Way between 10am and noon.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Come and say hello between 10am to 12pm during the Shrublands Community Foodclub and share any issues or concerns you may have."

The engagement sessions are part on an on-going drive by Great Yarmouth Police for officers to meet as many members of the public as possible to discuss any issues they may have and also receive advice.

Details on engagement sessions are publicised on the force's Facebook and Twitter feeds.