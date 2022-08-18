'I am here to help' - Meet North Yarmouth's new beat manager

"I want to be that familiar face in the community and one that everybody can trust."

Those are the words from PC George Smith, the new beat manager for North Yarmouth.

Covering the area between Regent Road and the north end of Caister Road, PC Smith said his role involves dealing with community issues, helping solve local problems and engaging with the public.

"I want to get out there and engage with more people," PC Smith, 30, said.

"I want to be that familiar face people see and I want people to know that they can approach me with any issues or concerns."

PC George Smith outside Great Yarmouth Police Station. - Credit: James Weeds

Previously a police responder, PC Smith has been with Norfolk Constabulary since October 2017.

He said his ultimate priority is to help the community.

"I want to engage with more people," he said. "I want to be the police officer everyone knows - that familiar face in the community - and one that everybody can trust.

"Trust is important, and we can't police without people's support."

PC Smith also described his role as working in partnership with other agencies and the public to better resolve issues.

"I don't think crime and antisocial behaviour is something the police alone can solve," he said.

In his first month-and-a-half as beat manager, PC Smith said North Yarmouth's biggest issue is antisocial behaviour, particularly during summer months.

PC George Smith said he has included the Wellesley Recreation Ground as part of his regular beat. - Credit: James Weeds

He said he is upping patrols of areas such as the Wellesley Recreation Ground - which has also recently seen CCTV cameras installed around the grounds - to tackle the issue.

"I am making that a regular part of my beat because I want to get to know the people in the area and find out how they are doing," PC Smith said.

"I want to make sure people can live safely in Yarmouth without a worry."

The beat manager also said drugs were "a bit of an issue" in North Yarmouth.

"I'm quite hot on trying to get on top of that," he said.

"And this is where trust is vital.

"If I'm getting information from the public, we can target our response for the best possible outcome for everyone."

He added: "If you see me walking round town, just come chat to me. Whether it's about a crime or an issue, I am here to listen and I am here to help."