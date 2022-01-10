Purse and handbag stolen from Renault Megane parked in Great Yarmouth

The blue Renault Megane was parked in the Nettle Hill East area - Credit: Google Maps

A car in a Great Yarmouth parking area had one its windows smashed as a purse and handbag were stolen from it.

The blue Renault Megane was broken into on Nettle Hill East on Tuesday, January 4.

A pink and black handbag and a purse with bank cards and money in were taken from the rear footwell of the car.

A Norfolk police spokesman said; "Police are investigating a report of items being stolen from a car after it was broken into in a car park on Nettle Hill East, Great Yarmouth.

"The incident is believed to have taken place sometime between 6.50pm to 7pm on Tuesday, January 4.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

If anyone has information in the theft of the purse and handbag from the Renault Megane in Nettle Hill East, they can contact Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/881/22.



