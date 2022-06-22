Men jailed for fraud after stolen letters and credit cards found in car

Selvis Sali, 48 (L), and Elvis Mustafa, 39 (R), have been jailed for over three years for committing fraud offences after stolen letters and credit cards with other people's names were found inside their car. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men committing fraud offences across the UK have been jailed after stolen letters were found in their car in Great Yarmouth.

Selvis Sali, 48, and Elvis Mustafa, 39, were sentenced to a total of over three years for the crimes at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (June 17).

On March 15, Norfolk Police's Operation Moonshot team stopped a Saab motor vehicle on Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth.

Inside the vehicle officers found unopened letters from various addresses across Hemsby and Martham, as well as credit cards in numerous different names.

Officers arrested both occupants and enquiries revealed that the letters had recently been stolen from several addresses across Norfolk.

During the investigation police identified that the suspects had been committing offences across the United Kingdom.

The pair were charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and were remanded into custody.

On May 11 they both pleaded guilty to the charges.

Sali, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 21 months imprisonment.

Mustafa, also of no fixed address, was handed an 18 month jail term.

The judge also recommended deportation on completion of their sentences.

Sgt Tungatt from Operation Moonshot East at Norfolk Police said: “This case goes to show that Norfolk Police will not tolerate such invasive crime. Sali and Mustafa had crafted a well-planned operation that they thought was fool proof.

"Following a thorough investigation, we were able to identify vital evidence to link the crime series, resulting in both defendants entering a guilty plea and a positive result for the victims.”